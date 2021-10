Lavish sequin flowers bloom across the bugle-beaded background of a stunning evening gown that flows down the figure to a floor-puddling hem. The full-coverage front is tempered with a head-turning open back. Hidden side-zip closure Bateau neck Long sleeves Deeply draped back Full-length column skirt with train Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined, except sleeves 100% polyester Spot clean Imported