Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Side Cut Out Jumpsuit in Black. - size M (also in S) Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Side Cut Out Jumpsuit in Black. - size M (also in S) 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Pull-on styling. Open back with waist cut-out. Elastic back waistband. Slinky jersey fabric. NKAM-WC90. KK321JPL031001. The first designer to receive a plaque on New York's 7th Avenue, she is credited with inventing the sleeping bag coat, the silk parachute look, high heeled sneakers, and the popular packable, multi-use poly jersey. Let Norma Kamali show you the way.