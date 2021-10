Keep cool in the casual Hard Tail Long Sleeve Slouchy V-Neck Tee. Relaxed, slouchy fit gently drapes off the body for ultimate comfort. Super-soft velvety blend delivers all-day comfort. V-neckline. Long sleeves with dropped shoulders. Droptail hemline. 75% rayon, 25% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in USA. Measurements: Length: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.