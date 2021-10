Prepare for a weekend of fun in the relaxed fit of the vineyard vines Long Sleeve Tie-Dye Lax Helmet Pocket T-Shirt. Long sleeve crew neck with a straight hemline. Printed graphic at chest and back. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.