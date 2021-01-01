Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Turtleneck Dress in Burgundy. - size L (also in XS) Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Turtleneck Dress in Burgundy. - size L (also in XS) 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Jersey fabric. NKAM-WD305. KK3213PL112915. The first designer to receive a plaque on New York's 7th Avenue, she is credited with inventing the sleeping bag coat, the silk parachute look, high heeled sneakers, and the popular packable, multi-use poly jersey. Let Norma Kamali show you the way.