h:ours Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top in Ivory. - size XL (also in M) h:ours Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top in Ivory. - size XL (also in M) 50% cotton 50% micro modal. Lettuce trim edges. Foldover neckline. Stretch fit. Made in USA. HURR-WS394. ACS687 F20. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.