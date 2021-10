Assert your ranch pride in the with this best-selling Longhorn Carving Board from Arthur Court. Sustainable bamboo board features juice wells. Handmade, aluminum Longhorn Steer handles exhibit remarkable definition, swirls of hair on the foreheads, pronounced muzzles and those amazing horns. Size: L: 20.0" / W: 13.0" Care: Wash by hand with mild dish soap and dry immediately-do not put in dishwasher. Oil wood once a year,