bull skull boho western cowgirl rodeo girl . You love rodeo and the whole western style. You are an cowgirl and love the boho style. The boho western style has often indian feathers or bull skull or longhorn skull in the designs. You love the countryside. Boho western Style is perfect for any Cowboys and Cowgirls who loves the life in the countryside who really enjoys the rodeo and life on the farm with horses. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem