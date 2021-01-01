Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Longines Avigation Watch Type A-7 USA Limited Edition

Delving into the rich heritage of its long history, Longines presents The Longines Avigation Type A-7 Watch, a model illustrating the brand's historic ties with the world of aviation. The black chronograph dial tilts 45 degrees to the right, and has vintage gold-tone painted Arabic indexes, and two timing subdials set in a 44mm stainless steel case with a single push-piece crown at 12 o'clock. The watch features an automatic movement, which has a 54-hour power reserve. The black leather strap secures with a buckle. Available in a numbered and limited series of 100 pieces, this watch is exclusively dedicated to the United States. A certificate of authenticity is included with every watch, confirming that the timepiece is one of a limited series of 100 pieces. Style # L28234532.