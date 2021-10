An homage for the sweetness of life, this DolceVita women's watch from Longines with its softened lines, rectangular 26.1 x 42mm stainless steel case, and lovely silver-tone dial epitomizes feminine elegance. Roman numeral indexes and a unique small seconds subdial add a classic touch. The women's watch features a quartz movement and is water-resistant to 30 meters. The black alligator leather strap secures with a buckle.