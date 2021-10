Stylish and practical, this HydroConquest men's watch from Longines showcases an easy-to-read blue dial, unidirectional rotating blue bezel, 41mm stainless steel case and a substantial stainless steel bracelet that secures with a deployment buckle clasp. A scratch-resistant sapphire crystal tops the dial that includes a date window. The men's watch features an automatic movement and is water-resistant to 300 meters.