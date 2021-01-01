Loop Convertible Maxi Dress - M - Also in: XL, L, 1X, S, XS

One dress, multiple looks! The full-length LOOP DRESS by Carlos Saavedra offers a clean and simple two-piece dress that transforms into 13 distinct and sophisticated looks just by knowing the secret of the "THE LOOP". The lux jersey knit bandeau top dress features soft pleats opening into a fluid flared skirt. Now, here\'s the secret of THE LOOP: a coordinating double layer eternity scarf that creates beautiful and individual necklines and sleeves that are feminine and flattering for all body types. This clever little dress is both machine washable and dryer safe, and perfect for traveling. Choose yours from our range of classic and popular tones. Buy two and mix & match for even more looks; you\'ll feel like you\'re wearing a new dress every time.