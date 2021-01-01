Loops Eye Mask Set By Loops Beauty in Orange

This set of hydrogel eye masks brighten up your look, anytime you need it. Infused with smoothing niacinamide, a vitamin-rich floral complex, hydrating pearl, and a touch of retinol, they work to hydrate the delicate under-eye area while helping to smooth the appearance of fine lines. Better yet? The mask is compostable, and you can recycle the tray it comes in, too! How to use: Open one mask and apply the textured side to clean, dry skin around your eyes. Leave on for 10 minutes, then peel off slowly. Tap the remaining serum into your skin and follow with the rest of your routine. About Loops Beauty With the aim of making you feel good in your own skin, Loops delivers a playful collection of hydrogel masks with clean actives, sustainable design, and *of-the-moment* Korean skincare technology. Whether you want to cleanse, brighten, moisturize, or enhance your glow, these portable masks address your needs whether you're at home, or on the go.