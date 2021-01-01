From proud washingtonian frog lovers

Lopez Island WA Frog Pacific NW Native American Indian Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Washingtonian pride. Lopez Island, WA Beautiful blue green frog Northwest Coast Design Native American Totem Artwork. PNW Native American Indian Coastal Formline Tribal Art. Chinook, Haida, Klingit, Tlingit, Lummi, Nooksack, Salish, etc. Traditional Northwest Coast Formline Design Native American Frog Totem Art. Pacific Northwest Coastal Indian tribe artwork and symbolism, the powerful totem. Washington tribes. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com