Lord Shiva Art Angry Trishul Maha Shivratri Hinduism T-Shirt

Lord shiva rudhra art angry. Walks with his trishul. Shiva the destroyer is the Hindu God. Mahadev worshippers will love this design. Great for hindu festivals like Maha Shivratri, Ganesh chaturthi, Shiva is also call Ruthra or kalbairav and Adhi Yogi Hindu God shiva is also the father or Ganesha or Ganapathy. Indians or anyone into Hinduism and Hindu Gods will like this design. Some like him in Nataraja or Dancing Shiva some like these kind of artwork of Aadhi Yogi Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem