L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Sweep & Lock Loose Setting Powder Translucent- 0.28oz

Discover our pro-inspired translucent loose setting powder that locks in makeup and controls shine all day. The micro-fine formula blurs lines and pores for a smooth finish. Translucent powder creates a soft focus, matte effect as it sets makeup. SET MAKEUP: Dip a makeup brush or sponge applicator into powder and dust all over face for a soft-focus matte finish. BAKE: After applying concealer, apply Pro-Matte Setting Powder directly underneath eyes. Let powder set for 5-10 minutes. Dust away. MATTIFY LIP PRODUCTS: Apply a cream lipstick or lip gloss. Use fingers to pick up loose powder and dab evenly onto lips.