Lilly Pulitzer Lorella Stretch Dress

Easy fit, long sleeve dress with smocked waist, tall smocked cuffs, godets at skirt and separate combo print sash.35 1/2" From top of shoulder to hem (based on a size small/4).Length: Above the knee. Strech Lileeze ™ (95% Polyester, 5% Spandex) - This machine washable, lightweight, airy fabric works wonders for us! It resists wrinkles, takes color and prints fabulously, and offers amazing drape to keep you comfortable and resort chic from day to night. Machine wash cold, separately, delicate cycle. Imported.