Altuzarra's sweater is designed for a slim fit that's accentuated by neat pintucks at the waist. It's knitted from soft ribbed cashmere and has a wide turtleneck collar. The 'Juniper Berry' hue is super versatile, too. Wear it with: [Proenza Schouler Skirt id1253550], [Loewe Clutch id1241772], [Aquazzura Boots id1200297], [Isabel Marant Belt id1257279].