Los Angeles Aztec Mayan Calendar Skull Mexican Pride Symbol Tank Top

Aztec Mayan calendar skull with the green, white & red of the Mexican flag. Great gift for all Angelinos. Calavera en la piedra del sol Calendario Azteca. Simbolo de orgullo para originarios de Los Angeles California the west coast Sixth Cycle's name is a reference to the sixth sun of the Azteca culture. The art is inspired by Aztec & Mayan civilizations. Great for chicanos Los Angeles a beautiful California City. Awesome attire to wear at a cinco de Mayo party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem