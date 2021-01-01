lovewave Lotta One Piece in Orange. - size L (also in M, XL, XXS) lovewave Lotta One Piece in Orange. - size L (also in M, XL, XXS) 78% REPREVE nylon 22% spandex. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash cold. Back S-hook closure. Unpadded. Waist cut-outs. High cut leg. REPREVE nylon is made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles. LEWA-WX452. LWX609 S21. lovewave offers elevated yet sexy swimsuit styles for staying chic poolside, beachside, and anywhere in between. the #lovewavebabe is summertime fine, all the time.