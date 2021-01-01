Lovers + Friends Lottie Jacket in Fuchsia. - size L (also in XXS, XS, S, M) Lovers + Friends Lottie Jacket in Fuchsia. - size L (also in XXS, XS, S, M) Self: 55% linen 42% rayon 3% elastaneLining: 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Sleeve tie closure details. Back draped fabric overlay. Linen fabric. Imported. LOVF-WO286. LFO106 S19. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.