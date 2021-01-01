superdown Lottie Lace Bustier Dress in White. - size S (also in XS, XL) superdown Lottie Lace Bustier Dress in White. - size S (also in XS, XL) 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Adjustable tie shoulder straps. Boned sides. Hidden back zipper closure. Imported. SPDW-WD830. SDD413 S19. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.