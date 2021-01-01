Boyy Lotus 20 Bag with Cotton Strap in Brown Smooth calfskin leather exterior with calfskin suede lining and aged gold-tone hardware. Made in Thailand. Measures approx 8.5W x 8.25H x 4.75D. Twin carry handles measure approx 12 in length with a 6 drop. Detachable and adjustable cotton crossbody strap measures approx 29 in length. Two interior side slip pockets. Debossed logo detail on front. Protective metal feet at base. BOYY-WY124. LOTUS 20 WITH COTTON STRAP. About the designer: Boyy accessories is the collaborative brainchild of Jesse Dorsey and Wannasiri Kongman. Having met in 2004, the two artistic forces kicked off the Boyy beat with a premiere collection in Spring/Summer 2006. With Jesse's profound exposure to trends as a musician/producer/composer and with Wannasiri's undying devotion to fashion and an eye for design, a line of luxury handbags and leather goods. With detachable straps, hidden pockets, and zippered compartments, Boyy bags are as useful as they are stylish.