Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Face Cream - Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Face Cream recovers & detoxifies while minimizing signs of aging for more rested, youthful-looking skin by morning. Benefits This nighttime moisturizer helps skin recover while it's more receptive to nourishment - so you wake up with a rested, brighter look. It's powered by antioxidant Super Lotus to strengthen the skin's barrier and reduce the look of fine lines, while peach leaf extract detoxifies & revives overnight. After one night: 90% said it improved their dull, stressed, and fatigued complexion by morning* 97% said their skin felt nourished and smooth by morning* After 4 weeks: 98% said their skin felt recovered from daily stress (including environmental aggressors and lack of sleep)* 98% said their skin's elasticity and bounce was improved* 95% said their skin's texture was refined* *self-assessment on 60 subjects during 4 weeks Key Ingredients Super Lotus captures the multi-benefit properties of the entire lotus plant in one power ingredient that helps to hydrate, boost radiance, and deliver antioxidant protection for a youthful look. Peach leaf extract helps skin look and feel refreshed and de-stressed overnight. - Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Face Cream