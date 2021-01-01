Christian Louboutin LoubiDazzle Glitter Fluid Lip Color

Christian Louboutin is known the world over as an artist and craftsman with a true passion for shoes. From a flash of red sole to a bold red nail, nothing says Christian Louboutin more than red. The signature Christian Louboutin red sole was born from a chance encounter with a stroke of red nail color. Established in 2014, Christian Louboutin Beauty presents bold and empowering collections for lips, eyes and nails, as well as fragrances. The inclusive range reflects the same playful wit, passion and innovation as Christian Louboutins prolific collection of womens and mens shoes, handbags and small leather goods. The beauty collection is available at a select number of Christian Louboutin Beauty boutiques worldwide, on christianlouboutin.com and at select retailers. WHAT IT IS A long-wear, high-pigment lip fluid with a smooth, matte finish and all-day lightweight comfort. Glitter metal fluid lip color delivers full glitter effect after few minutes of interaction. Combined with a long-lasting comfort formula, glitter metal fluid lip color exists in the most vibrant coral color. 0.16 oz. Made in Italy. WHAT IT DOES This liquid lipstick delivers ultra-saturated, full coverage pigment in a wearable matte formula. The rounded applicator makes both lining and applying lip color effortless. Dresses your lips with a playful and matte to glitter look. Easy to apply, this matte lip fluid gives a smooth precision and full coverage in just one stroke, as well as protects effectively against dryness. Lasts with comfort and excellent appearance without feathering for up to 4 hours. HOW TO USE IT Apply first the LIP DEFINER to contour your lips. Then, use the lip fluid by beginning from the center of the lips outwards. Few minutes after application, play with your lips to deliver glitter. ABOUT THE BRAND In 1991, French designer Christian Louboutin opened his first shoe salon in Paris, debuting stilettos with his signature red-lacquered soles. Today, the label has expanded to include coveted handbags, beauty and men's shoes, and continues its mission to create styles that inspire confidence and empowerment. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to ChristianLouboutinBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Christian Louboutin Beau > Christian Louboutin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Christian Louboutin. Color: Miss Strassi 598.