What it is: An oriental and spicy eau de parfum that acts as a cabaret of the senses, created by Marie Salamagne. Fragrance story: High heels, a cabaret and a sensual wake of cardamom, iris and vanilla. Follow the red soles into the glamorous Paris that has always inspired Christian Louboutin. Style: Oriental. Notes:- Top: cardamom- Middle: iris- Base: vanilla. Made in Spain