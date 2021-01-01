Wet n Wild, loud Pout Lip Mousse Cream Lipstick Pink, Marsh To My Mallow, Marshmallow, 0.1 Ounce

Your Lips on Cloud 9: Pump up your pout with the help of this high-pigment, high-impact lipstick infused with sweet and bouncy Marshmallow Powder. This liquid lipstick is ultra-creamy, so you can achieve gorgeous color in a single swipe Lip-Loving Ingredients: We added ingredients like Argan Oil, Avocado Oil, and Vitamin E to help keep your lips nourished and happy Matte Finish: Enjoy rich color that applies evenly, while leaving a gorgeously soft matte finish Ultra-Hydrating: Formulated with Sodium Hyaluronate, this lip mousse provides intense moisturizing relief while simultaneously smoothing the appearance of fine lines Cruelty-Free: wet n wild products are never tested on animals and are always cruelty-free