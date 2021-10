Palazzo style mini short Ease into the summer with our Louise short in 100% Double Silk Georgette. Featuring wide leg openings, a 2" inseam, side pockets and elasticated waistband, the Louise is your chic backyard bbq go-to. Paired with the Lucy Cami or Frances Shell plus statement jewelry for a pop, the Louise is an anything but basic short. Sneakers, sandals, and stilettos make Louise the reopening staple.