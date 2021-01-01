LOUISVILLE KY KENTUCKY Varsity Style USA Vintage Sports Tank Top

Do you live in USA straight outta, born or made in Louisville KY Kentucky this is a perfect funny family travel party vacation black lettering present for youth kids boys girls, mom, dad, mother, grandma, papa, grandfather, grandmother, daddy, mama,.. Custom retro in my DNA roots sports football soccer hockey baseball basketball lacrosse apparel to show your pride. Birthday, Christmas souvenir for back to high school, college or university student. Great with map, weather poster, magnet, hat, book,. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem