SNDYS LOUNGE Mode Bodysuit in Black. - size L (also in S, XS) 50% acrylic 50% nylon. Pull-on styling. Gusset snap button closure. Slinky knit fabric. Imported. SDYS-WS5. SEBS239. We want women to feel like they don't need permission to showcase their own style. For us, it's always going to be about promoting creativity without contingencies. Directors Melanie Purcell and Lauren Gocher named SNDYS after their favorite day of the week, Sunday, where they would spend time with family and discover new creative outlets. SNDYS offers cutting edge and affordable styles that not only follow trends, but start them. Based out of Sydney, Australia, SNDYS is bold and unabashedly feminine. Expect matching lounge sets, floral maxi dresses, and timeless outerwear.