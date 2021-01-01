Love Beauty Fully Complexion Powder Brush #225 - IT Brushes For ULTA Love Beauty Fully Complexion Powder Brush #225 pairs perfectly with your favorite powder foundation, finishing powder, bronzer and highlighting powder. Features Medium sized fluffy dome with rounded tip designed to pick up the ideal amount of product to evenly blend onto skin Rounded, soft-packed brush hair evenly distributes and blends powder for a flawless finish Custom designed brush head picks up the ideal amount of product to evenly blend onto skin Benefits Hair: Award-winning, IT Cosmetics Heavenly luxe ultra soft, synthetic hair Unique detail: Exclusive logo designed by Jamie Kern Lima to inspire women to look, feel and love beautifully Handle detail: Silver streamlined handle is weighted for controlled application and delivers a truly special experience Handle shape: Artisan-crafted tapered handle for simple yet precise application - Love Beauty Fully Complexion Powder Brush #225