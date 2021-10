Colored lace is making a statement this season. This crochet lace shift dress has an allover floral lace design and interior red lining. Features a round neckline, lace short sleeves, concealed back zipper and a sexy fitted silhouette. The go-to dress for any formal occasion. Perfect for date nite, weddings, or any special day. Model is wearing a size S Model's Profile: Height: 5'8.5", Bust: 32", Waist: 24", Hips: 34"Length: 36"