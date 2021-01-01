Love in Motion 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond 10K White Gold Pendant Necklace, One Size , White Gold

Swirls of 10K white gold and â  ct. t.w. glittering diamonds add sophistication and intrigue to this pendant necklace. Unique hinged setting allows the center stone to pivot within its frame, creating the effect of dancing light. The slightest movement brings these vibrant diamonds to life.Metal: 10K white goldStones: â  ct. t.w. round diamondsSetting: Prong and bezelClosure: Spring-ringDimensions: 18" long rope chainCountry of Origin: ImportedCare: Wipe CleanDiamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.