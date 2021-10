The design shows "Love" in the rainbow colors. Perfect for the Pride Month to show the world, that you are gay and proud of it. Whether you are gay or lesbian, bisexual or transsexual. A great gift for your gay friends of the LGBT or LGBTQ community and for anyone is heterosexual, but against homophobia. The sexual orientation does not matter. Human is human. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem