The floral Billabong Love Letters Midi Dress features a flattering sweetheart neckline, gorgeous elasticized puff sleeves, and a straight cut skirt. Short sleeve deign with an elasticized back panelling, chest rouching, and a straight hemline. 100% viscose. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 44 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.