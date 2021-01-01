Love Like a Dog 18 oz Mug

The greatest gift that dogs give us is their ability to love unconditionally every single day. We believe that the world is a better place thanks to the love that pups bring to our planet, and we also believe that the world would be an even better place if we could learn to love with the same capacity. To help spread the message of unconditional love, we are excited to release our brand new "unconditional love" collection! Our brand new 18 oz. ceramic mug will serve as the perfect reminder while you sip your favorite brew each morning. 18 oz. Capacity Dishwasher Safe Microwave Safe Online Exclusive