Love? No Thanks I'll Take Vodka Funny Booze Tee Shirts

Love? no thanks i'll take vodka. Funny drinking shirts with sayings by LUMOMIX. Graphic tee for for men and for women, for boys and girls and for kids. Funny booze gift tee for alcohol, beer and wine lovers. Alcohol Gifts. Perfect vodka lover gift idea. This t shirt is a great gift for alcohol, beer and wine lovers and for those who like funny booze drinking shirts with quotes. These funny alcohol drinking shirts are a great birthday gift idea. (TShirt ID: S007717) Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem