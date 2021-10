Cool design with anchor, luminous trumber, oar, seagull written in love. Whether coastal child, northern light or tourist. Design for holidays on the coast in the north, then get this cool outfit now for the beach trip. Gift for all northern lights, nippes and any fish bucket, shell showers or crab shovels, for North Germany fans, whether Baltic Sea or North Sea holidays. Perfect for the beach outfit and walking by the sea. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem