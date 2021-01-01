Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Eau De Perfume Spray. If I told you that I love you, would you hold it against me? My father wrote this note to my mother, which he ran in the newspaper and signed "Love, Relentless." My parents were the most romantic couple I have ever known. This fragrance is inspired by their love story. Tory Burch Love Relentlessly captures that euphoric feeling of falling in love. A sparkling mix: fiery pink pepper and patchouli fuse with dewy rose and addictive amber. This irresistible scent is like a love letter encased in a jewel-shaped bottle. Notes: Pink Pepper, Pink Grapefruit, Sicilian Lemon, Sparkling Pear, Raspberry, Lychee, Rose Essential, Orris, Jasmine Sambac, Patchouli Heart, Amber, Australian Sandalwood, Vetiver, Cedarwood Heart, Tonka Bean Absolute.