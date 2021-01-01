Love Rock Balance Tote Bag

Are you looking for a loving rock balance Idea for a rock collector? Perfect design for everyone who loves collecting rocks, minerals, Ores, agate, geode or fossil specimens! Great design for every occasion. With this Rockhounding Rock Balancing motive you will surprise every hobby geology, geologists, Stone figures builder and rock hound lover! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.