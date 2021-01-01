Mia Toro Love This Life-Medallions Hardside Spinner Luggage 3pc Set-Purple, One Size

Vibrant and Elegant Mercedes Art -Glossy finish that enhances the art -Embossed ridged contemporary design with armored corners -Lightweight Armor-flex Composite -Ergonomic Gel Grip Handle Light Weight Trolley -Dura-Lock TSA friendly Design -Flex Pack Design expands 2" to add 25% more packing space -Glide-Tech dual wheel multidirectional 360 degree dual wheel provides smooth and stable motion -Zipper Divider- A fully zippered Panel creates a second compartment to keep your possessions organized -Compression straps and clasp are easy to use and keep your personal items secure Mia Toro Italy offers a "World Wide 10 year Cloud Protection" warranty App covers your claims within 24 hours with the part simply shipped to you. You don't even have to call us! It is the World's First Virtual Warranty and your claims are handle all through your app. Totally hassle free and no worries 11.5x19.5x30 11.5x19.5x30.0