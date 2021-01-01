From rebecca minkoff

REBECCA MINKOFF Love Too Croc Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag in Deep Teal at Nordstrom Rack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Sleek and structured, this Love Too Crossbody is crafted from two-tone croc-effect leather and accented with gunmetal hardware. A timeless bag that will work for any occasion, the Love Too features a front flap with signature turnlock hardware, a pull-through chain strap for hands-free ease, and three interior compartments to keep your cards chicly organized. . Adjustable chain shoulder strap. Foldover flap with turn lock closure. Exterior features croc embossed leather construction. Divided interior compartments. Approx. 6.5"H x 8.5"W x 3"D. Approx. 11-18" Handle Drop. Imported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com