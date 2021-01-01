REBECCA MINKOFF Love Too Croc Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag in Deep Teal at Nordstrom Rack

Sleek and structured, this Love Too Crossbody is crafted from two-tone croc-effect leather and accented with gunmetal hardware. A timeless bag that will work for any occasion, the Love Too features a front flap with signature turnlock hardware, a pull-through chain strap for hands-free ease, and three interior compartments to keep your cards chicly organized. . Adjustable chain shoulder strap. Foldover flap with turn lock closure. Exterior features croc embossed leather construction. Divided interior compartments. Approx. 6.5"H x 8.5"W x 3"D. Approx. 11-18" Handle Drop. Imported