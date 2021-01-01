Floral Autism Awareness Daisy Flower For Mom Women Love Tote Bag

This is Autism Awareness Gift With Daisy Flower Design. This gift is as a strong encouragement and motivation gift for autism fighter, supporters. Wear this accept love show love & support for autism parents and autism teachers. Cute flower daisy support This gift has a graphic of daisy flower and features words Accept Understand Love. Perfect gifts for Birthday, Christmas, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Grandparent's Day, Christmas, Autism Day. Floral Autism Awareness Daisy Flower For Mom Women floral tee! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.