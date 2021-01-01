Love Your Heartbeat Bracelet In Gold And Silver Plating

When you feel alive just listening to his heartbeat. Time to tell someone that your loneliness vanishes when you listen to his lovely heart and his heartbeats sound like the most beautiful music to your ears and to your soul. Time to tell him, 'My heart Loves Your Heartbeat.' Details: The bangle bracelet comes in 18 kt Gold plated and Silver plated on the alloy. It is designed with a heart and the heartbeats to give the message of love. It measures 7 inches in Diameter and will easily fit any wrist as it has an open latch style. Beautiful to give as a gift to someone you love, it comes in Gift Box.