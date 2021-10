Create a medley of charming eye - looks with these flirty falsies. Begin from the center of your eye and place the Flutter® Lash directly above your natural eyelash line (for lower lashes, place the Flutter® Lash directly below your lower eyelash line). Position carefully using a tweezers or fingertips. Allow 5 - 10 seconds for the Flutter® Lashes to dry securely on your eyelid. One pair, two strips totalAbout the BrandFlutter Lashes | Loveable False Lashes in Pink