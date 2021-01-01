Lovebird Stud - Black/Black - 10 - Also in: 7, 5, 9, 11, 8, 12, 6

We take a very classic "soccer slide" and give it some fun with studs! And the leather upper is lined in buttery soft leather so it won\'t rub on the skin. The LOVEBIRD slide sandal has our signature molded arch that not only gives you comfort and support but also adds a unique design to the side and bottom of the shoe. Our handmade leather soles quickly custom form to your feet and loosen up within hours of wear. The vegetable-tanned leather will age beautifully with a gorgeous patina and the metal nail heads on the inner footbed give the final signature touch to all beek products. High quality leather outsoles (the bottom of the shoes) can be naturally slippery at first. Go ahead and scuff them up and you are good to go!