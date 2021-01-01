Barbour Lovell Hooded Quilted Long Coat

From the Country Collection. Traditional longline silhouette coat with a quilted finish, features a detachable hood and cord piping at spread collar and patch pockets. Detachable hood Spread collar Long sleeves Front-zip pocket Front patch pockets Outer: 100% polyamide Inner: 100% polyester Lining: 100% polyester Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Classic fit About 36" inches from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Outerwear And Swimwear - Rain & Quilts > Barbour > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Barbour. Color: Olive. Size: 10.