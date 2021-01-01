From are you kitten me right meow annoying cat mom

Are You Kitten Me Right Meow Annoying Cat Mom Lover Owner Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Are you a cat lover or animal lover? This cute funny cat design makes a great gift idea for cat lovers, cat owners, crazy cat lady, cat mom, or friends and family who loves cat theme with this graphic! Looking for a cat or kitten humor theme? This funny graphic is sure to make any cat lover smile or any animal lovers out there! Show your love for cats or kittens also a great gift for cat lovers or crazy ladies who have way too many cats you know! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com