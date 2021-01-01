Lovers + Friends Lovers and Friends Loren One Piece in Fuchsia. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) Lovers + Friends Lovers and Friends Loren One Piece in Fuchsia. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) 80% polyamide 20% spandex. Hand wash cold. Unpadded underwire cups. Adjustable back straps. Front tie closure. Sheen finish. Imported. LOVF-WX751. LFX697 S21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.