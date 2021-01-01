Free People Loving Good Vibrations Shorts in Denim-Light. - size 30 (also in 26, 25, 27) Free People Loving Good Vibrations Shorts in Denim-Light. - size 30 (also in 26, 25, 27) Cotton blend. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Intentionally distressed detail. Raw frayed hem. Non-stretch denim. Shorts measure approx 10.5 in length. Imported. FREE-WF148. OB872797. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.